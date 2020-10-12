Watch: Local 303 October Meetup
Watch our virtual Local 303 meetup celebrating October's Local 303 artists. Indie 102.3 hosts Alisha Sweeney & Bruce Trujillo chat with this month's Local 303 artists.
In the lineup:
Alright Alright
Augustus
Big Hearts Club
Bison Bone
Ghost Tapes
Josh Dillard
Lokana
Maria Levitov
The Mazlows
Parker
Psychologic & Kid Astronaut
Schama Noel
