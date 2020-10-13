Video: Polis Warns Colorado Of A ‘Worrisome’ Coronavirus Case Increase

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

Over the weekend, Polis extended the statewide face mask order for at least another 30 days as cases and hospitalizations have climbed in Colorado. Several counties are worried that increases in case counts could mean tighter restrictions on public life if new case numbers don't level off.

Note: The governor's briefings don't always start on time.