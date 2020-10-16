Colorado’s Catholic Dioceses Pay Out $6.6 Million To Settle Abuse Claims

Colorado’s three Catholic dioceses said on Friday they had paid out $6.6 million in settlements to 73 survivors of priest abuse after a state probe led by Attorney General Phil Weiser last year found more than 160 children were victimized in the state over the course of 70 years.

The concept of paying compensation to victims was part of an agreement reached by Weiser and the three dioceses, in Denver, Pueblo and Colorado Springs, last year.

The fund, called the Independent Reconciliation and Reparations Program, was run by two victims compensation independent experts. People with credible claims of past abuse could apply for compensation for up to a year, from October 2019 through October 2020.

There was no limit on how far back the alleged abuse occurred and the church did not put a cap on what they were going to pay out for victims when the fund was set up.

In the preliminary results of the Independent Reconciliation and Reparations Program, church representatives said:

98 people filed claims with administrators.

81 of the 98 claimants were determined eligible for compensation

Of those 81, some were previously unknown abuse survivors

To date, no victim has rejected compensation.

Of eight additional people who qualified, but whose claims have not yet been settled, one is in process, four have not responded to compensation offers and three need to notify police of the claim, as required by the compensation program, a spokesman for the Denver Archdiocese said.