WATCH LIVE: The Final Trump-Biden 2020 Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden meet on the debate stage for the second and final time Thursday night. The 90-minute prime-time meeting comes just 12 days before Election Day as Trump fights to change the trajectory of the campaign.

In a change from the first widely-panned debate, each candidate will be muted while the other delivers his two-minute remarks at the outset of each topic. The change was announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates on Monday.

Tonight's debate moderator is 44-year-old NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker. She will try to take control after interruptions and long-windedness marred the first sessions. Welker's boss says she's well-qualified to hold a substantive discussion of issues and will do everything within her power to accomplish that.

Welker chose the debate topics which will cover American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, Leadership and Fighting COVID-19. The final topic might offer a particular twist since Nashville, the host city, faces rising coronavirus case counts. Tennessee is also embroiled in a debate about mask-wearing.

Belmont University also hosted the 2008 debate between Democrat Barack Obama and Republican John McCain.

