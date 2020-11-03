Former Denver Broncos Great John Elway Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Denver Broncos quarterback and current general manager John Elway has coronavirus, the team announced on Tuesday. Both Elway and team president Joe Ellis tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-quarantined.

The pair have mild symptoms and will work at home in isolation, the team says.

In a Twitter post, the Broncos said Ellis developed symptoms on Sunday and did not attend Sunday's game. Elway started developing symptoms on Monday while at the team's training headquarters and immediately left the facility.

The Broncos notified the public of the positive tests on Tuesday morning.

The Broncos say neither man had contact with players or coaches during the time they showed symptoms.

"Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities," the Broncos said in a release.

Other coaches are continuing their preparation work remotely for Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons.

"Our organization will remain in communication with the NFL, making all decisions in consultation with the league and based on guidance from medical experts," the team said.

The Broncos have had three assistant coaches go under the league's COVID-19 protocols — Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell — in addition to right guard Graham Glasgow, in addition to others in the building who have also been infected by the novel coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.