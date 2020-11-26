Coronavirus Pushes Metro Denver Car Thefts To New Heights

Lakewood Police Commander Mike Greenwell has seen a little bit of everything in his 38 years as a police officer, but the current wave of car thefts in Metro Denver is unlike anything he has ever experienced.

In the last quarter, July to September, there were 63 car thefts per day in metro Denver, up from 35 per day in the same period last year — an 80 percent increase.

One of those was a van being used by a man painting Greenwell's house.

“He called us and he said, ‘I'm going to have to put off coming to paint your house for two weeks because my van got stolen,’” said Greenwell, who oversees the metropolitan auto theft task force. “He said it would cost him almost $12,000 to replace the equipment that was in his van.”

COVID-19 forced many people to work from home, creating lots of targets for car thieves.