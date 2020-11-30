2020 was terrible for fans of live music, music venues and musicians who make their money performing live and touring. But new music never stopped flowing. We have so much amazing music to celebrate this year.

We want to know: What songs released in 2020 resonated with you? Which artists helped get you through this year? What song did you stream on repeat or made you joyful when you heard it on the air?

Fill out your ballot for the best 102.3 songs of 2020 and let us know the music YOU loved most this year. You’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win an Indie 102.3 Beanie to look cool and keep you warm this winter. (One entry per person. Winners chosen at random. No purchase necessary. Some restrictions apply.)

We’ll count all the votes by email and will select TEN winners to receive the Indie 102.3 black knit beanie.



Select up to 10 songs and complete the poll below by Dec. 18.

Then tune into Indie 102.3 as we count them down on New Year's Day and all New Year’s Weekend.

