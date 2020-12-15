UCHealth Employees Announce Plans To Unionize

A group of UCHealth employees announced an attempt to start a union after the pandemic laid bare hospital practices that they say prioritize money over employees and patients alike.

UCHealth is a not-for-profit company, and its employees are considered a type of public employee, which means they can't hold an election to unionize like other private businesses. UCHealth Workers United (UCHWU) is currently an "open source union" with the hope that the public will pressure UCHealth to allow employees to join Communications Workers of America Local 7799.

It's a chapter of a union that represents tens of thousands of nurses and health care workers across the country and was involved in unionization efforts at Denver Health earlier this year.

The union will organize members beyond just nursing staff and aims to advocate for worker’s rights, systemic change and a voice for patients.

Sandra Parker-Murray, a member of the recently formed Community-Worker Alliance for a Healthier Colorado and a CWA activist said unionizing is important for employees, but it's also important for the community.

"They are the ones who have to go to these hospitals and have to have this care, and so they want to make sure their family member is safe, protected and taken care of," she said. "During the pandemic they can't be there, so they have to be able to trust that the health care workers have what they need to provide the expert care that their family member deserves."