Indie 102.3 Picks Their Favorite Music Of 2020

There have been a million adjectives used to describe this year and you've heard 'em all, so we won't be a repetitive drone of how (insert your adjective of choice) has been. Instead we'll entertain you with our staff picks of best music. This year has provided a slew of awesome tunes, music videos, covers, EPs and albums despite the music industry suffering due to the pandemic. The music has kept our spirits up and kept us going in 2020 and we hope that's been the same for you.

Revisit some of the 2020 music favorites with us from national artists to local superstars and up-and-coming talents from all over the globe.

Listen to a Spotify playlist of Indie 102.3's staff member's favorite songs of 2019 below.