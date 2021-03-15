Meet The Women Dominating In The Colorado Music Industry

What do you do in the music industry (please expand on how and when you got started)

I am a Denver-based photographer, primarily known for my live music and event work. Regardless of what I shoot, I am always looking for the same thing - the connection between people.



In 2013, I attended my first UMS and was blown away by the talent and how supportive the scene felt - artists hyping each other, playing in each other’s sets, etc. and I knew I wanted to be part of that. The next year, despite having a crappy camera and no music experience, I was accepted to the team and I was hooked (a huge thank you to Hans Watson, who took that chance on me and literally changed my life). By 2016, I was helping to run the photo teams for UMS and Sofar Denver, as well as shooting for National Western, and I’m so lucky to still work with all three of those organizations today.



For the past year and a half, I’ve also had the privilege of running Do303, where we get to help connect people with all of the best things to do, businesses and local talent to support, and causes they should care about in Denver.



Why does representation matter?

It’s so painfully simple - if no one looks like you, you don’t picture yourself in that space, and if no one with your values, concerns, or experiences has a seat at the table, those things go unconsidered and unanswered. It’s not just allocating a seat on the board or checking a box on the diversity form - actually embracing other ways of being successful, allowing for different management styles, and getting real honest about where our weaknesses lie as individuals and businesses are how we enact real change.



How can folks support women in the music industry?

Seek out, mentor, and develop talent. Hire us, promote us, recommend us. Ask us what we need, and ask what we can bring to the table. Pay us what we’re worth.



Tell us an empowering moment for you (work-related or not):

6 years ago, I left a very successful, more traditional career to reinvent myself. I hit this crossroads, and I realized if I didn’t take a chance now, I probably never would. I took a year off and traveled solo, celebrating Holi in India, paragliding in Nepal, island hopping through Croatia, falling in love in Bosnia, touring with a musician friend in Germany. I came home, drowned my imposter syndrome, and got serious about starting a photography business. I lucked into this role at Do303 that lets me bring together my passion for music and community in a new way.



TL;DR: It’s healthy to shed your skin every now and again and try new things. You might find that you’ve accidentally created the perfect life for yourself.



Is there a Colorado artist you’d like to spotlight that our listeners might enjoy?

I was just in the studio with Megan Burtt last week as she worked on a new album (stay tuned - it’s good stuff!). She’s someone who has always impressed me. She’s an incredible singer, songwriter, and performer in her own right, and I think she really shines when collaborating with others - she’s got this great knack for being able to adapt her voice to match anyone’s style and when she produces or teaches, she has this wonderful ability to pull out the best in other musicians.



5 of your favorite new/all time/anything songs, any genre (please list Artist & Title):

Is there a more perfect time to shine a spotlight on more of our talented Colorado women?

Megan Burtt, “Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet”

Brianna Straut, “Steady as She Goes”

The Still Tide, “Keep It”

YaSi, “Guilty”

Heavy Diamond Ring, “Wild Things”