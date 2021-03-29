Watch March’s Local 303 Meetup Celebrating Women’s History Month
Celebrating Women's History Month, our Local 303 lineup features all female-identifying musicians across genres. Watch our on-air hosts interview February's Local 303 artists, including:
- YaSi
- Lady Gang
- Bunny Blake
- Stop Motion
- Specific Ocean
- Kal Cahoone
- Isadora Eden
- Ellsworth
- Bevin Luna
- Elin Laux
Watch YaSi and Lady Gang perform and the women speak about the musicians they're inspired by. Catch the Local 303 Meetup live every last Monday of the month at 4 p.m. on our YouTube channel.
Hi, you!
You love listening to new music and learning about Denver's music scene. We have a weekly newsletter for you -- Inside Track. Sign up here to stay in the know about Colorado musicians making new music and the new releases you should be streaming.