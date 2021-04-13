Video: Polis Outlines Move To Local Pandemic Control, Updates Colorado’s J&J Vaccine Response

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state's efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and distribute vaccines, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. Polis will be joined by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan and Tri-County Health Department Executive Director John Douglas.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

On Tuesday morning, Colorado announced it would pause distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson while federal authorities investigate six cases in which people who received the vaccine developed blood clots.

Note: The governor's briefings don't always start on time.