What A Deb Haaland-led Interior Might Mean For Colorado’s Public Lands

On Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s second day on the job, a small group of supporters parked a video screen outside the department’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., to flash messages of encouragement and thanks. Under a light rain, Haaland — the first Native American secretary of the Interior — came out for a look.

“I’m so humbled by the opportunity that President Biden has given me,” she said.

There are a lot of expectations riding on Haaland’s shoulders. In Colorado, where almost a third of the land is federally owned, the Department of the Interior can have an outsized influence.

It is required to consider multiple uses for the lands it owns — juggling fossil fuel development, recreation, conservation, ranching and much more. But different administrations often have different priorities, which changes up how multiple uses are balanced. During former President Donald Trump’s term, a goal of ‘energy dominance’ drove a push to open more public lands to production. So far, the Biden administration has signaled it’s ready to move in a very different direction.

Haaland touched on this tension in management priorities at a virtual forum on the future of oil and gas development on public lands.

“Now is the time for all of us to have a frank conversation about the future of our shared resources,” she said. “I will not pretend that this moment of reflection will be easy, or that we have all the right answers. But I can promise you that I will listen to you, and I will be honest and transparent.”

Caitlyn Kim/CPR News Interior Sec. Deb Haaland watches as a mobile billboard flashes messages of support from Native American women, March 18, 2021.

So, what does this mean for Colorado? Many are expecting some major policy shifts.

Advocates in the conservation and environmental world in Colorado are excited about the administration’s change in focus to include climate change and environmental justice. And they strongly support Biden’s 30 by 30 plan — conserving 30 percent of U.S. land by 2030.

Scott Braden, director of the Colorado Wildlands Project, calls it “a new day and a chance to really rebalance.”

He wants to see legislative initiatives like the Colorado public lands bill, the CORE Act, move through Congress. A compendium of public lands bills passed the U.S. House earlier this year but has not made much progress so far in the Senate.

“Is Deb Haaland going to be good for Colorado and our public lands and environmental and climate issues? I think absolutely and I think she’ll be keyed into the issues that folks in our state care about,” said Will Roush, executive director of the Wilderness Workshop, a public lands watchdog organization based out of Carbondale.

Roush said the discussion about possible reform of the oil and natural gas leasing system on public lands is long overdue.

“We’re not pretending there won’t be folks who object to it. At the same time, I think it’s great to see the administration — you know they ran on these issues and now they’re acting on them. And that seems to be the right move.”

The most concrete — and controversial — move President Joe Biden has made so far with public lands is his executive order temporarily halting oil and gas leasing, signed as part of a slate of orders addressing climate change.

The Western Energy Alliance has sued to undo it, as have a number of states. Colorado has not joined that lawsuit.