Rhythm Of Healing: Grieving And Reflecting On The Last Year

Meditation Poem

Written By Rev. Amanda Henderson

Deliver us

Deliver us from hate and division, violence, and suffering. It has been a long hard year. Working on the front lines to keep our communities fed…risking our health and the health of our families... and now feeling the lingering fear that binds us to pain and trauma. Deliver us.

Open us

Open us and let us share the vulnerability that we can no longer hide. In our suffering we are softened. Our hearts and minds are open. Ways of the past no longer serve us. Open our imaginations so we might be receptive to each other. So we might hear each other- and see each other. Open us.

Fill us

Fill us with resilience and strength. Empty after a year of struggle, worn out and drained. Fill us back up with the energy of spring sunshine, mountains, and fresh grass. Fill us with the sounds of laughter and the flavors of good food. Fill us.

Teach us

Teach us new ways in these always changing days. Give us patience and an open mind to learn what we need to learn to thrive, regardless. Teach us to meet each other where we are with kindness and compassion, curiosity and innovation, teach us.

Keep us

Keep us connected to one another. With all that divides, bind us together. If we have learned nothing this year, we have learned that we are all connected. What impacts one, impacts all. Keep us.

Send us

Send us to do the work of common good. Let us serve one another with generosity and determination. We are here, ready to be the hands and feet of justice and healing. Send us.

Bring us

Bring us always closer to the source of life and connection. When times are tough, remind us that we are not alone. When we feel at our end, call us back to our communities who hold us up, and get us through. Bring us.