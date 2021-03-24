Ready Or Not, Colorado’s COVID-19 Dial 3.0 Is Here (And We Might Not Be Ready)

Even as the state health department made the dial change, local public health leaders urged Gov. Jared Polis to hold steady and not lift Colorado’s statewide mask order.

“We would encourage the Governor to continue the mask order until the end of the school year,” said a letter Sunday from the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials (CALPHO).

The group urged the mandate to continue until all residents have access to the vaccine, and until there is not a significant risk from COVID-19 variants.

“The reason is it's so important to keep our students in school, in-person learning,” said Tom Gonzales, public health director in Larimer County. “We want to have as much of that as we can and keep it so we're not having interruptions with outbreaks and contact tracing and quarantine.”

“Masks are a proven and effective control measure,” said Bob McDonald, the executive director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. He said changing restrictions and easing capacity limits and then doing the same for face coverings “that might be pushing the envelope, a little bit too much, too fast.”

CALPHO also requested that the governor and all resources be used “to continue the message that public health recommendations be followed,” even as communities move to being more open. It wrote that includes the continued to wear masks, social distancing, and staying home when demonstrating symptoms.

Cautionary tales from California, UK and Brazil

One public health expert based in California called it a misstep for Colorado and other states to ease restrictions with the COVID-19 finish line potentially right around the corner, provided states like Colorado can prevent another wave of cases.

“I think these are mistakes,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a clinical professor emeritus and expert in infectious diseases at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health. He worried states that reopened prematurely would set themselves up for another spike in cases, if not a surge like late last year then at least a “swell.”

He warned the U.S. could follow Europe in seeing another increase driven by the more contagious variant like the one that hammered the UK and another that’s currently devastating Brazil.

He warned of “this pattern of what happens in Europe presages what happens on the east coast, which presages what happens on the west coast or the western states,” he said. “And Western Europe is now in a lockdown.”

The baseline of cases seen now in Colorado and the U.S. is even higher than what was seen last summer. And Swartzberg said the higher the level of cases the greater the potential for a new even more transmissible or deadly variant could arise.

“Every person that gets infected produces billions of viral particles. And when you produce billions and billions of viral particles, some of those are going to be variants,” he said. Those who do get infected can turn into “viral factories,” which lead to more illness, hospitalizations and deaths. And a longer pandemic.

The vaccines are working, he said, but with more variants spreading around in states like Colorado, the U.S. and globally, “I don't know that we can outrace it.”