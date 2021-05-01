The Local 303: Colorado Artists We’re Featuring For May 2021

The Maykit

Photo By: Sam Silva

Hometown: Denver, CO



Formed: 2011



Latest Release: "I Decided Not To Change/“Little Leaf” + “I Decided Not To Change”, Self-Release, Apr. 23, 2021



About: The Maykit has been making music for over 10 years, sharing the stage with the likes of Tim Kasher, Kevin Devine, David Dondero and many more indie heavy-hitters.



I Decided Not To Change, The Maykit’s sixth album, is an emotional release that examines a dark period from the perspective of someone who is walking through the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s hopeful but realistic, wistful, and longing for something “normal.” Musically, it travels from rock-fueled, punchy indie, to delicate acoustic, with intricate synth work. All music was composed by Max Winne with Daniel Grant on keys, Gary Deguero on guitar, Brad Waller on drums, Noah Matthews on bass, mastered by Jamie King (BTBAM), and artwork by Andres Guzman.



Musicians That Inspire: Man, musicians that I love that I find inspiring… Let’s see. Anthony Ruptak is definitely one. He writes beautiful music and uses his platform to try to make the world a better place, he rules. All Human is wonderful, makes me feel all the feelings. That Adam Fisher is really a wonderful music maker. I find The Books make me excited to explore sampling and production in the studio. Fleet Foxes trigger the feels so easily, Robin knows what he’s doing with that classical guitar. Cursive makes me want to get my rockin’ side out, Tim’s lyrics are so good and instrumentally, they are just wild. Olafur Arnalds, Aphex Twin and Black Moth Super Rainbow all make me wanna dive into synthesis and composition. There are too many bands that inspire me to name em all. I LOVE MUSIC.



Do you feel like lockdown has shaped you as a musician/band? If so, how: At first I was not too worried about lockdown. I thought “oh I’ll take this time to mix the album and in a month things will be back to normal”. As time went on and it looked more and more grim, I started to rethink my optimism about the pandemic going away and of getting through it unscathed. To save my sanity, or what was left of it, I dove into learning more about writing music, synthesis, studio production, commercial audio work and started writing some new songs. Fast forward over a year and though I’m more knowledgable about what I love and can probably play instruments a little better than I could before, you will find me exhausted and not as confident in being an indoor cat. I want out! I want shows! I want FREEDOM!



Photo By: Jason Edelstein

Hometown: Denver, CO



Formed: 2018



Latest Release: Maladaptive Daydreaming, Self-Released, Mar. 31, 2021



About: Fronted by singer/songwriter Hannah Beeghly, Denver-based mlady makes emotionally indulgent dreamy pop. First formed in 2018 with guitarist Austin Bourdon, mlady quickly evolved from duo to full band and now includes Ian Mahan on guitar, Sydney Jones on drums, and Karina Demagistris on bass. Their first full-length album Maladaptive Daydreaming showcases songs ranging from energetic indie rock to Beeghly’s softer, more atmospheric home-recorded demos—all mixed by Chris Beeble of the Blasting Room Studios. Verby guitar and harmony-laden vocals are consistent throughout this album, which 303 Magazine calls “glistening.” Catch mlady live at Moe’s Bbq in Englewood on May 22nd, or July 25th at Lost Lake in Denver.



Musicians That Inspire: I (Hannah) have been listening to a lot of shoegaze and dream pop albums, and although my songwriting definitely veers pop, we tried to adopt some gazey guitar tones in this album as well as some Eno-inspired synth atmospheres. Class of 09 was written after a Beach Boys discography binge and is definitely influenced by some of their surfy songs. The War on Drugs’ reverb heavy guitar and instrumentation also influenced our studio sessions and full band arrangements. In addition to all that, I really admire Kacey Musgraves’ songwriting. Love her clever lyrics and ability for authentic storytelling and I strive to write with similar creativity and polish!



Do you feel like lockdown has shaped you as a musician/band? If so, how: Lockdown was weirdly productive and unproductive. We were fortunate enough to have finished tracking our full band songs for the album right before it started, which allowed us to gradually release singles throughout the pandemic and helped us feel somewhat active while everything was shut down. However, it’s been hard to take a break from shows! We got to play the Bluebird in January 2020, and having to abruptly stop playing live felt like a lost opportunity to build on some of the momentum from that show, which was one of our biggest so far! Lack of physical shows also put a heavier focus on social media, which is something that can sometimes feel anxiety-inducing. I think quarantine has taken a toll on the mental health of a lot of people, and I personally struggled to create during some of those lower times. Despite all this, we were able to film and release our first ever music video (for “Class of 09”) with Riff Bros Media, and also released our first full-length album Maladaptive Daydreaming! We’re looking forward to being fully vaccinated and hopefully enjoying/playing some live music this summer. :)



