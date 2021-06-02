Up-And-Coming Indie Stars And Familiar Favorites: Indie 102.3 Celebrates Pride and the LGBTQ+ Music Community

2021 is already a historic year for the LGBTQ+ music community. Kaytranada became the first Black gay man to win the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Phoebe Bridgers launched Saddest Factory Records and Claud became the first nonbinary artist on label, releasing highly received debut LP "Super Monster". Artists King Princess, Bachelor, and Julien Baker made music about queer love and other experiences familiar to the LGBTQ+ community. All of this wouldn't be possible without the hard work and perseverance of the queer people before them. The Stonewall Riots of 1969, the marches led by Black and brown transgender individuals, and the legislature that continues to be fought for equality-have helped queerness in music to blossom and continue to reach mainstream audiences.



Why is the month of June dedicated to Pride and how did the title Pride come about? These origins are crucial to know; however, it's also important to know that Pride is a celebration equity, love, community, visibility, and overcoming hardships. This month Indie 102.3 is contributing to the festivities by featuring queer indie artists from across many genres, uplifting our local music scene with an all LGBTQ+ Local 303, and a new specialty show (details coming soon)! Listen to Indie 102.3 all month long and follow us on our socials: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Our programming for Pride month is made possible by Molly's Spirits!