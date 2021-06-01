The Local 303: Colorado Artists We’re Featuring For June 2021

Grace DeVine

Photo: Sara Grossman

Hometown: Miami, FL now Denver



Formed: Spiritually, early 2019. Physically, August 2020 with the release of my first single, "Magic."



Latest Release: "Stargazing" (Single), Self-Release, May 28, 2021



Pronouns: she/her



About: Grace DeVine is a Denver based singer-songwriter and producer. Born under a full-moon on an early December evening, she began writing songs at the young age of 13, and has since continued to write into adult-hood in addition to producing her own music.



The sound of Grace DeVine is art-pop, created in the cosmos. Inspired by the moon, stars, and spirituality, Grace DeVine embodies elements across genres and time periods to create a sonically super-natural brand of pop music.



Her new single, “Stargazing,” is a summertime, cosmic car ride, come to life.



Musicians That Inspire: Songwriting-wise, I've always been inspired by Stevie Nicks (who isn't, am I right?). Bella Donna, in specific, just opened my eyes to the art of tone and message when telling a story in a song. I also love Maggie Rogers. Her album, "Heard It In a Past Life" found me just as I was embarking on a transformational chapter; I feel like each song on that album takes turns being the soundtrack to my life for certain moments in time. As for producing music, and just generally making music, a few names off the top of my head are Janelle Monae, Lorde, Blondie, DRAMA... Here's a crisp 20 song inspo-playlist I have featured on my Spotify profile!



Do you feel like lockdown has shaped you as a musician/band? If so, how:

Oh yeah. Being forced to spend time with myself like that was terrifying and beautiful. I tried to use it to explore my multi-dimensional creative assets. I painted a ton, wrote poetry and journaled non-stop, sometimes paired the pieces of my paint and poetry, but my most cherished creation from quarantine was my 3-song EP, "Love Letters to the Moon". I know not everyone had the same experience over quarantine, and while it still sucked, I feel incredibly lucky to have lived through the time like I did.



John Grant

Photo: Hörður Sveinsson

Hometown: Was born in Buchanan, Michigan, then moved to Denver



Formed: My career as John Grant started in 2008 when I moved from NYC to Denton, Tx to record my first solo record with Midlake.



Latest Release: Boy From Michigan, Bella Union, Jun. 25, 2021



Pronouns: he/him



About: John Grant arrived at the studio to begin recording his fifth solo record, Boy from Michigan, on March 1, 2020. “So, basically right at the beginning of the pandemic nightmare and all throughout the Presidential campaign,” he says.



"Boy from Michigan" sets out its stall early in order to fan his lyrical deck wider. The record’s impressive reach builds toward conclusions, where once recriminations and questions lived. Grant knows America well enough to document it in microscopic, painterly detail. The brittle intensity of the early life experiences of a middle-aged man twist stealthily into a broad metaphor for the state of the nation. A John Grant album always feels like vignettes divined from a tart book of poetry. "Boy from Michigan" is the author’s shaggy-dog story, a novelistic approach where songs are more like chapters in a leatherbound book bought from a favourite thrift store. “I guess I’m just thinking about where I came from,” he notes, “and what I went into.”



“These songs are about taking responsibility,” says John Grant. “On every one of my records I talk about a cruel truth of the world, that whatever happens to you in your first eighteen years, if you don’t go out and thrive and succeed, people say ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’ It doesn’t matter what was done to you or how bad it was. You are responsible now for getting over it, having a life and figuring out how to thrive. And of course that’s the only way it can be.”



Musicians That Inspire: There are too many to count - ABBA, all 70s AOR, Cabaret Voltaire, DEVO, Chris & Cosey, Talk Talk, Cocteau Twins, Dead Can Dance, Eurythmics, The Cure, Skinny Puppy, Ministry, R.E.M., Bauhaus, The Cars, Kate Bush, Throwing Muses, Pet Shop Boys, Visage, Yello.



Do you feel like 2020 has shaped you as a musician? If so, how: I don't feel it has shaped me as a musician. Although I have to say, the 2020 election definitely had an effect on the content of my current album. The pandemic less so, but again, it was because of the pandemic that I was able to spend as much time as I did preparing the new record.



