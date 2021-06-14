Colorado Weather: Extreme Heat And A Bit Of Smoke

The heat wave, which is hitting all over the western United States, is being caused by a combination of high pressure and the ongoing drought, according to Charnick.

On top of the sweltering heat, Grand Junction residents will have to deal with smoke from the Pack Creek fire in Utah, which is currently burning over 4,900 acres. Smoke from other smaller fires in neighboring states are also bringing in smoke to different parts of Colorado.

The heat will also reach the Front Range, with temperatures expected to hit the mid-to-upper 90’s.

It will be difficult to escape the heat, with even mountain towns experiencing record-highs.

“The temperatures will be lower in those higher elevations, but still 90-degree temperatures are possible in some mountain communities, even upper-80s in some of the higher elevations, which is still exceptional warmth for this time of year,” Charnick said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning for the Grand Junction area, warning the excessive weather will increase the possibility of heat related illnesses, “particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”

They suggest people working outside drink lots of water and wear loose fitting clothing when possible.