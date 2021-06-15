The Owner Of Two Colorado Malls Has Declared Bankruptcy

Washington Prime Group, the owner of Town Center at Aurora and Mesa Mall in Grand Junction, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Texas federal court.

The company cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary factor behind its unsteady financial situation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many companies, including Washington Prime Group, making a Chapter 11 filing necessary to reduce the Company’s outstanding indebtedness,” a news release said.

A spokesperson for the Town Center at Aurora, located in central Aurora, said the bankruptcy will have no immediate impact.

“Throughout the Chapter 11 process, we expect business as usual at our town centers, including Town Center at Aurora, where our tenants, sponsors and employees will continue operating as normal, with a focus on providing enjoyable experiences for our guests,” a spokesperson said.