Have You Noticed Fewer Bees In Colorado This Year? You’re Not Alone

The ones that might fare better as the climate and ecosystems shift, are the generalist bees, said Mason. “They visit a wide variety of flowers, so… they've got options,” Mason said. Whereas specialist bees have fewer adaptations on hand. “If climate change is impacting the flowers they visit, they might struggle more,” Mason said, or fizzle out altogether.

Climate change might also push certain pollinator species to different elevations where the flora is different.

Another scenario that Mason said is becoming more common, “is something called phenology mismatch. That's when, with climate change, flowers could be blooming earlier in the season than normal,” she explained. And the pollinators might snooze and miss it. They could go hungry as a result, and populations might decline.

No place to call home

Just like with other wildlife species, many pollinators are losing their habitat spaces to human development, according to Mason. This is true especially for native bees.

“Most people know that honey bees live in hives,” she explains, but “native bees live underground or in cavities like a dead log.” Those spaces are quick to get paved over, especially in urban areas.

But Mason said this is one puzzle piece of pollinator health that regular people can help to keep in place — especially if you have any bit of ground or garden. “You can be very artistic with how you design your garden,” she said, “but leave some bare areas without mulch. Native bees and potentially other beneficial insects can utilize it.”

Planting flowers is another thing people can do to provide food sources for nearly all local pollinators. Even if you’re watching your water use. “A lot of xeriscape gardens have native Colorado plants,” Mason said. “And those go a long way for supporting our native bees. That's what they've always relied on.”

Another important thing to keep in mind is that chemical pesticides can be harmful to pollinators.

Enlisting citizen scientists

Mason said there’s a lot more we need to learn about pollinators and how they’re adapting and responding to the changes in the world around them. She’s specifically interested in gathering more data on the myriad of native bee species in our state.

That’s what the Native Bee Watch Community Science Program at CSU extension is all about. Mason helps train scores of volunteers across the state to go out in their own gardens or nearby natural environments where they observe and count native bees. Many of the volunteers are amateurs and are learning for the first time how to tell a bumblebee from a honey bee from a leafcutter bee.

“We're collecting long-term trend data,” said Mason, “but also we want to understand what flowers the bees prefer to visit.” That could inform gardeners who want bee friendly gardens or for “anyone who designs landscapes,” she said.

And in case anyone’s worried about getting stung in the line of scientific duty, Mason reassures them. “Over 90 percent of all insect stings are actually the Western yellow jackets,” she said. Not bees. “They're the insects that are flying around your picnics and your barbecues, they're scavengers, and are attracted to human food sources.”

Bees don’t want to sting you, she said. “They get a bad rap.”

Mason is still recruiting volunteers for the Community Science Program. You can find out more at nativebeewatch.org.

