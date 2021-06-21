Shooting In Olde Town Arvada Leaves 3 Dead, Including 1 Officer

Updated 6:30 p.m.

An Arvada Police officer and two others were killed Monday in a shooting at the Olde Town Arvada shopping district in a Denver suburb.

Arvada Deputy Police Chief Ed Brady says police received a call of a suspicious incident near the town's square. One Arvada police officer, one victim and the suspected shooter were killed. Their names have not been made public.

Arvada Mayor Marc Williams said he was driving a block from where the incident happened when he saw 11 police cars drive by with their lights and sirens on.

"I knew something was up," Williams said. "This really hits hard ... today we've got an officer that will not be coming home."

A police procession moved through the town Monday evening to mark the officer’s death.

Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement in response to the incident:

“We are closely monitoring the troubling situation in Arvada. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty while swiftly and bravely responding to protect civilians in the area.”

The City of Arvada closed City Hall early and canceled Monday night’s city council meeting. The Olde Town Arvada Water Tower was lit Monday night to honor the officer and victim.

"We are all beyond saddened and stunned by the events that unfolded in Olde Town Arvada today and are still processing the tragedy with the rest of the community," Joe Hengstler, director of the Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District, said in a statement. We thank our many businesses that took swift and careful action to keep patrons and passersbys as safe as possible."

This is a developing story and will be updated.