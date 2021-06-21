“When I found out really what happened to De’Von Bailey, someone who grew up in the same community that I did, and how his life didn't matter to those law enforcement officers that were chasing him, that was hugely problematic for me,” says Colorado State Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver.

Together with other legislators, Herod started thinking how they could create change in policing. The ideas they discussed would become the foundation for Senate Bill 217. Its focus was to address key issues in police restraints, choke holds and to put an emphasis on police accountability. Police misconduct would lead to criminal charges.

“But I gotta be honest with you,” Herod says. “We didn't have the political will to get it even introduced much less out of the committee and pass both chambers.”

Soon, the whole world started to change. In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic suspended Colorado’s legislative session, leaving any new laws in limbo. And then, on May 25, George Floyd was killed by a white officer. And Black Lives Matter protests swept the nation.

“After the De'Von thing happened, the George Floyd stuff came up,” Stoker says. “Me, Charles Chauncey and our mentors made a group with more people that could get into City Hall.”

They were hardly alone in seizing the moment.

“In those first few days of protest,” Herod says, “we heard a clear referendum from all four corners of the state of Colorado that we needed to act and create change.

“It wasn't until the murder of George Floyd that we really saw people take to the streets and demand change. It was the people of Colorado that said no more. We want law enforcement to be held accountable and we want our lawmakers to lead that charge.”

Less than a month after George Floyd’s death, Senate Bill 217 was signed into law.

Lawrence’s work in helping pass the bill is seen by many as a huge step forward and a momentous achievement. But he viewed it as failure.

Regardless of the fleeing felon Law, the officer who shot and killed De'Von Bailey was also protected from prosecution, because the police believed De’Von posed an imminent threat to life.

For Lawrence, as long as this system stands, people remain unprotected from police violence. And it’s sent Lawrence into a deep depression.

Stoker reflects on the politics of the year.

Photo: State Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver, with her fist in the air, joined by Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo, in blue mask, announces proposed police accountability legislation to protesters on the steps of the State Capitol Tuesday, June 2, 2020.