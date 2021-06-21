How And Why We Produced A Podcast About People Working To Reform Policing From Inside And Outside The System

Once we’d collected a range of stories and reflections, we condensed the recordings down to about two hours of podcast episodes. We complemented the audio diaries with archival news footage, police communications and narration from producer and host Jo Erickson.

We focused on Black officers and activists doing pivotal work around the country. In the suburbs of Minneapolis, near where George Floyd was murdered in May 2020, we gathered audio diaries and interviews with a rookie officer as well as a civil rights activist. In Colorado Springs, we followed an experienced patrol deputy as well as a man who turned to activism after witnessing the death of his cousin in a police shooting. We also found a progressive voice of change in a police director in the northern New Jersey suburbs.

The series speaks critically about police culture and several departments in particular. You might ask why don’t we hear more voices defending police departments or police culture.



This is an immersive audio documentary. It’s different from a standard news report that summarizes opposing views. CPR News and NPR have extensively reported on problems with police culture and the push for racial equity. Systemic is meant to provide a deeper, more thoughtful look at some key facets of those conversations.

This show focuses on the lives, actions and ideas of people working to change an entrenched system. That includes stories and observations from three Black police officers in different stages of their careers. They speak passionately about their work and honestly about the unique challenges of being Black while wearing a uniform. We wanted to hear what drives them, what their daily work is like and how they envision change.

We hope you come away from Systemic with a better sense of the people working to change the world in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Several of the voices you’ll hear go to work each day and try to be good cops or attorneys. In other cases, they try to channel the pain from past mistreatment by police into tangible change.

We also wanted to share some of their ideas -- some of which are simple, others surprising -- about improving police culture from the people who are intimately familiar with its shortcomings.