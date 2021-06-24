Now, in addition to slow processing times that allowed workers or residents with COVID-19 to continue spreading it through the facility, and complaints about false-positive test results that required nursing homes to quarantine healthy workers, resulting in staff shortages, there was also reason to worry that nursing home workers who tested negative, actually carried COVID-19.

On Jan. 8, Dr. Gahm, with Vivage Senior Living wrote to CDPHE leaders that he knew they were now “working feverishly to do everything we can to move forward and quickly distance ourselves from Curative Labs…Curative sold us a bill of goods.”

The state continued to use the test.

“The initial report is that this issue is related to collection techniques and not necessarily to the test itself,” said CDPHE’s Myers, on a Jan. 8 webinar presentation to long-term care facilities. “So I'm not a scientist, but I'll give a general lay person's description of what's going on: the thought is that there's simply not enough material on the swab when it is sent in. So if there is a positive test, there's not enough material to then trigger that as a positive test. And so it comes back negative.”

“Nothing changes with Curative in the meantime, continue to test as you're instructed,” added Myers.

Gahm wasn’t buying it, and he sent a follow up email the next week, with reporting he’d done on numerous instances of false positive results across nursing homes, making a case for the state to drop the company.

He included an email from a doctor at Columbine Health Systems, that runs a number of long-term care facilities:

“After reviewing some charts, I also have examples of what were likely false positive residents,” wrote Dr. Rebecca Jackson in the email. “This of course is more concerning as they are transferred to the COVID units. It is devastating to think of the morbidity, and potentially mortality, occurring across the state because we were told to trust the test and that a ‘positive is a positive’”

Finally on Jan. 21, 17 days after the FDA warned about Curative, Tuneberg wrote in a mass email, “based on guidance from FDA, CDPHE is discontinuing Curative testing for residential care facilities and other congregate settings. We are working with all residential care facilities and other congregate care settings that are currently using Curative to transition to other labs. We do not anticipate any gaps in testing access.”

Later that day, she resigned.

The state paid Curative a total of $89,265,675.

Did the switch to Curative have any bearing on an increase in infections in nursing homes? It is impossible to independently track. Contact tracing had collapsed under the weight of the increase in cases, and, because of patient confidentiality, the source of individual nursing home infections remains unknown.

After an initial interview for this story in February, CDPHE assembled statistics showing that in the early parts of the third wave, nursing homes that didn’t use Curative had an even higher rate of infections and deaths than those that did. That flipped in January, but the reasons are not known, and the state declined to provide the data they relied upon to CPR News.

Even the exact number of nursing home residents who died in the third wave is unknown. Relying on reports directly from nursing homes -- which CPR found overcounted deaths in some homes -- the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reports 1,118 nursing home residents in Colorado died between November and January.

CDPHE, however, reports that 951 died in outbreaks that started between October and January. CDPHE doesn’t report the exact date when residents died, just the total number and when the outbreak started and ended. CPR also found CDPHE’s data was at odds with the federal data, undercounting and overcounting deaths in some facilities as compared to the nursing home reports.



Death certificates are confidential in Colorado, making it impossible to independently determine which is correct.

What is known is that the loss of the state lab, followed by the introduction and then loss of Curative, left nursing homes in the lurch. In many cases it was weeks before other labs could pick up testing.

Curative would not agree to an interview, but the company sent a statement:

“In the Safety Communication, the FDA reiterated the need to use Curative’s kit strictly in accordance with its label instructions and test people within 14 days of symptoms onset. The test performance and labeling, however, have not changed, nor has the company observed any changes in test performance. [emphasis added by Curative] We have been working with the agency to address their concerns and these limitations, and we will continue to work interactively with FDA...”

Six months later, the FDA has not changed its position on Curative.

“No further information has been published regarding the Curative SARS-Cov-2 Assay real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, so it appears that the safety communication Risk of False Results with the Curative SARS-Cov-2 Test for COVID-19: FDA Safety Communication is still in effect,” the agency wrote in response to questions from CPR News. “The FDA will keep the public informed if significant new information becomes available.”