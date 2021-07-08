Our Music Favorites of 2021 (So Far)…

No doubt about it, the world feels different than it did about this time last year. It may have mostly already left our collective memory, but halfway through 2020 there was an uncertainty about the future that was just beginning to dawn on us, a deconstruction of life plans that threatened to stretch far beyond the cancellations of a few months of live music.



A year later, as we take stock of what we've heard and loved so far in 2021, things feel a little more hopeful. The slow and sure return of live music has helped many of us with that, one concert announcement or ticket purchased at a time, and in general plans for the near future no longer feel foolishly optimistic. Here's to progress! One thing that did not make it through the past 16 months undamaged? The ability to focus. Never mind reading a book, some of us can barely make it through a movie at this point! Still, music in its longer forms – the LP and the EP – has remained a constant, a complete artistic statement that often takes on meaning for those receiving it far beyond what the artist themselves intended. Especially in times like these.

We once again asked our staff about their favorite releases of the year so far – what in 2021 has stood out, grabbed and/or moved them most?

Katie Bradley, Host

Gumiho / GUMIHO

Cold Cave / Fate in Seven Lessons

Soft Kill / Not Quite Dracula Music

Mannequin Pussy / Perfect EP

Bachelor / Doomin' Sun

Jason Thomas, Host/Programming Asst.

Sleaford Mods / Spare Ribs

Weezer / Van Weezer

Dawn Richard / Second Line

Dry Cleaning / New Long Leg

Roosevelt / Polydans

Demi Harvey, Digital & Social Media Editor/Host

Japanese Breakfast / Jubilee

The Grand Alliance / The Grand Alliance

