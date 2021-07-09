Colorado’s New Law To Restrict Teen Marijuana Use Faces Legal Challenge

While Wann would be exempt from the purchase limit, his attorney Alex Buscher takes issue with a statewide seed-to-sale tracking system for medical marijuana being used to monitor patient data to ensure people don’t purchase more than the daily legal limit. The tracking system, which has patient information, would issue an error message if the daily limit was exceeded.

Buscher added that the requirement for physicians to authorize a maximum potency level, dosing and type of medical marijuana product is especially problematic because those provisions could be seen as a prescription under federal law.

“A lot of doctors in Colorado are seeing these new certification requirements and they're saying, ‘Well, this is a prescription. And if I were to comply with these requirements that are now required by the legislature, and the (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment), I'll have my DEA license pulled,’” Buscher said “Doctors have flat out stated that they will not comply with this.”

Gov. Jared Polis was the only defendant listed in the lawsuit as of Friday although Buscher said other government agencies will be added in the coming weeks. CPR News reached out to Polis’ office and legislators. They declined to comment for this story citing pending litigation.

Hashim Coates is the executive director of Black Brown and Red Badged, a coalition of licensed Black and Brown marijuana business owners. While his group supported the intent of certain provisions in the legislation, he said in a statement that he’s not surprised by the lawsuit.

“The speed at which the bill was rushed and the exclusion of critical stakeholders, like patients, was always going to create unintended consequences,” Coates said. “BBRB fought hard to ensure patients’ voices and the concerns of Black and Brown business owners were listened to. Unfortunately, they were not.”