Pregnancy And Breastfeeding Discrimination Lawsuit Against Frontier Airlines Will Proceed

A class action lawsuit against Frontier Airlines is proceeding after a federal judge denied the company’s motion to dismiss it.

The lawsuit alleges the Denver-based airline discriminates against pilots, flight attendants and others who are pregnant as well as nursing mothers. Among other things, the suit claims breastfeeding women were denied breaks or facilities to pump milk, forcing them to give up breastfeeding or work long shifts without pumping.

“Our clients are excited to move forward and continue in that process and move the case towards a potential resolution — not just for them, but for the many other women that are subject to these policies,” said Juno Turner, an attorney with Towards Justice, a law firm in Colorado representing the plaintiffs.

A spokesperson for Frontier said in an email that the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit was filed in 2019 on behalf of pilot Randi Freyer and flight attendant Stacy Rewitzer.

The case started with an earlier complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which said the airline prohibited women from pumping breast milk on planes.