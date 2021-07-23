After 20 Years Of Drought, Western Slope Ranchers Face A Choice — Keep Adapting, Or Move Along

Colorado’s Western Slope is considered a climate hot spot where temperatures are increasing faster than the global average. This warming has contributed to more than 20 years of dryness, which scientists are calling a megadrought.

Ranchers like Washburn are trying to adapt. That might mean having to give up ranching altogether.

Washburn is raising the sixth generation of kids on the ranch, which has operated in Crested Butte for more than 130 years. He said that just in the last 20 years, there’s been a noticeable difference in the amount of available water.

Washburn grows hay on his private acreage while his cows graze on federal land. Some of the smaller creeks and ponds that irrigate the government rangeland are drying up.

“Year-after-year of this continued drought, we're seeing places that we didn't think would ever go dry,” Washburn said.

Michael Elizabeth Sakas/CPR News Doug Washburn, range manager for Spann Ranches, at the operation's cow camp in Crested Butte on July 1, 2021.

One creek dried up three years ago. Washburn said his father-in-law had never seen that creek go dry in his life.

Without enough water on their federal pasture, Spann Ranch is bringing its cattle back to the private ranch weeks earlier than they’re supposed to. That’s a costly snag. Without open grazing, ranchers are forced to use their winter hay supplies early to feed their hungry cattle during the summer. When the hay runs out, they have to buy more.

“Raising cattle in Crested Butte is not the most profitable operation anyway,” Washburn said, laughing. “But if you have to buy feed for them, then it really doesn't work out too well.”