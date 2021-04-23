Colorado Farmers Are Heading Into One Of The Driest Planting Seasons In The Last 20 Years

We’re halfway through April and the longer days are warming up the soil, so Colorado farmers and ranchers are starting to plant.

But a quick look at the drought map for Colorado shows why agriculture producers are concerned for the future of their crops. Almost 90 percent of the state is in a moderate drought.

Richard Heim/NOAA,NCEI

What makes this April stand out is how much land is an extreme or exceptional drought — nearly a third of the state. In the 21-year history of the U.S. Drought Monitor, only Colorado’s 2013 drought shows more D3 and D4 conditions in April.

“It’s unusual for a month like April to have so much D4,” said Richard Heim with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “Last year [2020] was very unusual with record heat and record dryness which led to rapid development of D3-D4 across much of the region.”

“It’s not a good sign” that Colorado is going into the spring and summer with this much drought, Heim said.

“If this summer is as hot as it was last summer, it will make evapotranspiration excessive and that will just make drought conditions worse if rain is not sufficient,” Heim said.

For overall drought, this April lands in fifth place for driest in Colorado in the last 20 years. In April of 2002 and 2013, the entire state was in some level of drought.

But a big-picture look at the West shows that this April is the driest.