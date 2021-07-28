Colorado Launches New Office To Boost Jobs And Equity In The Cannabis Industry

Colorado is launching a new Cannabis Business Office, which aims to create economic opportunities and local jobs in the state’s cannabis industry.

The office was established through Senate Bill 21-111. Under the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, it will grant loans to social equity licensees — dispensary owners who qualify for a state program that aims to increase diversity in the cannabis industry. It will also award grant money to those owners to support job creation and innovation.

People eligible for social equity licensees include Colorado residents who haven’t owned a marijuana business and those who have either lived in a state-recognized “opportunity zone” for at least 15 years. The pool also extends to people who live in a household making less than half of the state median income, or members of families that have faced judicial repercussions for cannabis offenses.