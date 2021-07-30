Former Colorado Governor Richard ‘Dick’ Lamm Dies at 85
This is a developing story and will be updated
Richard Lamm, who served three terms as Colorado's governor from 1975 to 1987, passed away this week.
In a statement, his wife Dottie Lamm said, "With great sadness, but also gratitude for a life well lived and in service to his beloved Colorado, I want to share the news of the death of my husband, former Governor Richard D. Lamm.
"He would have turned 86 next Tuesday but passed away yesterday evening surrounded by his family, following complications from a pulmonary embolism earlier in the week."
Before being elected governor, Lamm, a Democrat, had already racked several policy achievements. He will be remembered for passing one of the nation's first laws loosening restrictions on abortion in some cases. He also led the opposition to Colorado hosting the 1976 Winter Games.
In 1987, as Governor Lamm prepared to leave the governor's office — he told CPR News he didn't have further political aspirations.
"You really do get addicted to public policy and to the roar of the crowd,” he said. “I've got to tell you right now, while I just love running the state... I'm really sick of politics, I'm sick of all the money that it takes to run for office and all of the time away from the family... I think that sort of when it's over it's over and it's time for me to go onto other things."
However, that disillusionment didn’t quite stick; he ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 1992, losing to Ben Nighthorse Campbell. And he later left the Democratic party to run for president as the Reform Party candidate in 1996.
In the decades since leaving politics, Lamm became an outspoken voice for health care reform and the unsustainability of the current medical system.
In a statement, Gov. Jared Polis said, “I’m very saddened to hear about the passing of former Governor Dick Lamm and send my condolences to Dottie and his entire family. I thank Governor Lamm for his service to the state of Colorado both as Governor and his many years teaching. Gov. Lamm took on tough issues, and he never shied away from civil political discourse and embraced collaboration. Gov. Lamm’s legacy and leadership will be remembered in our state’s history as well as his work to make Colorado an even more amazing place.”
In 2018, when the Aurora Sentinel asked Lamm for his advice for the state’s next governor, Lamm said, bluntly, that the most important thing is that they be trustworthy.
“Sometimes you have to back up as you get more information, but you can always say I really screwed up,” he said. “They know you’re human. Don’t be afraid to screw up because we are all human.”
And Lamm told the paper anyone in that role needs to learn when to work gently with the opposition.
“They are human beings. I was a lawyer, an advocate, and in the leadership in the legislature. I was a fighter on issues, not a conciliator. It took me a while to learn that,” Lamm said.
