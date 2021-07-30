Former Colorado Governor Richard ‘Dick’ Lamm Dies at 85

This is a developing story and will be updated

Richard Lamm, who served three terms as Colorado's governor from 1975 to 1987, passed away this week.

In a statement, his wife Dottie Lamm said, "With great sadness, but also gratitude for a life well lived and in service to his beloved Colorado, I want to share the news of the death of my husband, former Governor Richard D. Lamm.

"He would have turned 86 next Tuesday but passed away yesterday evening surrounded by his family, following complications from a pulmonary embolism earlier in the week."

Before being elected governor, Lamm, a Democrat, had already racked several policy achievements. He will be remembered for passing one of the nation's first laws loosening restrictions on abortion in some cases. He also led the opposition to Colorado hosting the 1976 Winter Games.