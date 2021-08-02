2021 NPR Tiny Desk Contest Submissions We Loved From Colorado Artists

In NPR's Tiny Desk Contest's seventh year, we get a second year of its COVID-19 edition. The Contest has been forced to function digitally and remotely due to the pandemic again this year. However, that didn't stop hundreds of bands from across the U. S. from submitting a performance. Unsigned and independent musicians have the opportunity to win the contest: be interviewed by All Songs Considered, play a set in Washington D.C., and be honored by NPR Music for the rest of their year's reign. Who will win? Judges Phoebe Bridgers, Tobe Nwigwe, NPR staffers Bob Boilen and Bobby Carter, and 2020 Tiny Desk Contest winner Linda Diaz will make the announcement soon.



We're hoping for a Colorado win. In no particular order, here are a few of our favorite submissions from artists all across the state.

The Reminders