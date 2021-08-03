Denver Public Schools Will Require All Students, Teachers And Staff To Wear Masks

Denver Public Schools officials on Tuesday announced that all students, teachers, staff and visitors on school campuses will be required to wear face coverings when school starts later this month.

The mask mandate goes into effect on August 9. It applies to all DPS buildings, but vaccinated employees will not be required to wear masks if they are alone in an office or workspace. Students will not be required to wear masks while outside school buildings.

School officials made the move following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and the CDC’s recommendation that people wear masks indoors again in places where community transmission is high. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has also recommended that schools take precautions if local transmission rates are high.

DPS officials say they made the masking decision in conjunction with state health officials. On August 2, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock mandated that all teachers — in both public and private schools — be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Classes start for DPS students on August 23.

This is a developing story.