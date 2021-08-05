Songs of the Summer 2021

Well it has been another strange summer in a COVID bubble, but alas things are somewhat going back to "normal": Bars have opened up, concerts are on, and we're seeing our loved ones more than we could last year while in lockdown. So with feelings of hope and a little apprehension during these times and a slew of incredible music out so far, what makes the perfect song of the summer? Is it something you can dance to? Put on a long road trip? Our Indie Hosts picked tunes across genres that reflected their summertime moods, and yes, Durand Jones & The Indications made it on several of our lists. We've got tunes for every mood. Browse the picks below:

Alisha Sweeney / Local Music Director & Host

"Roaring 20's" by Flo Milli

Not only does this song of summer sample Fiddler on the Roof in a clever way, but this song is a kiss-off to all of Milli's haters and after a wild year, there’s no shame in standing up to those that question her greatness.

"Chaise Longue" by Wet Leg

If this is the only single we ever get from new duo Wet Leg, it will go down in ‘song of summer’ history as the best breakout track of 2021. Playful, sexy, confident— I want what they’re drinking in the Isle of Wight.

"Waiting Room" by Cool Girl

They had me at “members of The Corner Girls and TuLips!” Denver’s newest indie pop darlings Waiting Room’s single “Cool Girl” is the perfect introduction to their ‘cool girl’ vibes, and I’m soaking it UP this summer, on repeat!