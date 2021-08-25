To Reintroduce Colorado’s State Fish, Wildlife Officials Must Remove Their Non-Native Predators — Other Trout

The greenback cutthroat trout is Colorado’s official state fish, but it’s been listed as “Threatened” under the Endangered Species Act since 1978. Once thought to be completely extinct, wildlife biologists have been working for decades to help the species rebound.

But last year, CPW reported an 80 percent decline in adult trout populations over a three year period, a troubling regression after years of progress.

In an attempt to rehabilitate the population, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials began what it calls “aggressive recovery efforts” in 2014. That effort is now continuing, with work underway along two creeks in the Roosevelt National Forest in Larimer County.

Greenback trout were previously introduced to George Creek and its tributary stream Cornelius Stream in the early 1980s. However, the state fish’s non-native predators — the brook trout and brown trout — have since re-invaded the streams and killed off greenback populations.