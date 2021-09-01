The Local 303: Colorado Artists We’re Featuring For Latin Heritage Month September 2021

Gabriel Albelo

Photo: Heidi Morgan

Hometown: Caguas, Puerto Rico



Formed: Playing my own music since 2005



Latest Release: Midnight Temples, Self-Released, Sept. 1, 2021



Pronouns: He/Him



About: Gabriel Albelo is a Puerto Rican artist based in Denver. He recorded his first solo debut album, a mixture of glam/psych/folk rock recorded onto 4-track cassette in 2020 during lockdown due to the pandemic. His new album "Midnight Temples" comes out September 1st. Gabriel explores new songwriting territories with extended song lengths, guitar instrumentals, short pummeling fuzzed out tracks and even a bit of drum machine chucked in on this new record all recorded onto 4 track cassette as the usual modus-operandi.



Musicians that inspire: Robert Fripp and traditional music from India, Middle East, Britain.



Do you feel like lockdown has shaped you as a musician/band? If so, how: I would say lockdown gave me the time to gain more experience recording by myself. I recorded all the instruments on the album which helped me feel more confident with the whole process of recording in the end.



As the community opens up, what's next?: I'm currently working on a new release slated for a late 2021 release. The music is a bit more adventurous and there's a lot of variety in it, all recorded onto 4-track cassette again. Hope people like it!



Websites: https://gabrielalbelo.bandcamp.com, https://guitardeadrecords.blogspot.com



Get Social: Spotify

Julian St. Nightmare

Photo: Estevan Ruiz

Hometown: Denver, CO



Formed: Julian St. Nightmare was formed in early 2018 by members Jesus Arellanes (nicknamed Chico) and Rodolfo Morales (nicknamed Rudy) alongside a few other friends who eventually had to quit the band to pursue other artistic interests. Member Genevieve Fulton joined during the summer of 2018, and we all developed songs and jammed a lot for fun in the coming years. Guitarist Sergio Castorena joined in January 2020, and drummer Tanner Garren joined in the summer of 2020 and around that time is when we truly worked on developing our sound.



Latest Release: In June 2021, we released our two singles titled "Knot" and "Gaga" just before our debut show on 6/17/2021 at the Lost Lake Lounge. The songs were recorded by our friend Jason Principi from the band The Amphibious Man through his music production studio called Tomb Tone. He recorded the songs in February of 2021 using a tape machine to get a rich analog sound. Our friend Alex Gonzales also made incredible cover art for both singles! The songs are self-released.



Pronouns: They/Them



About: Julian St. Nightmare is dark yet dancey, Post-Punk inspired five-piece from Denver. We describe ourselves as "Donnie Darko meets Weezer" or "The Korn of E-Boys." Our name comes from the fact that two of the members, Genevieve and Chico both grew up in West Denver off of Julian St. The "nightmare" part comes from the name of one of the first songs we made as a band, titled "Cocaine Nightmares."



Musicians who inspire us: We are all big fans of late 70's-early 80's Post-Punk, such as Joy Division, Siouxie and the Banshees, The Cure, Gang of Four, and Christan Death. The album "Garlands" by Cocteau Twins is another big influence for us, especially the bass and guitar tones used. We also love 90's shoegaze, and the heavy chorus and reverb from that era influence us greatly. Modern Darkwave bands such as TR/ST, Boyharsher, and She Past Away also have inspired some of our darker and dancey songs, as well as our vocals.



Do you think lockdown has shaped you as a musician or band? Lockdown has definitely helped to shape us as a band. During the beginning of lockdown, around March/April many of us wrote songs on our own. During the summer, we became each other's lockdown group and would meet up safely to work on songs. Around that time is when we not only developed new songs such as "Gaga" (one of the singles we released) and "Stained Glass", but we also honed in on and perfected songs we had already made such as "Knot" (another one of our singles released) and "Cocaine Nightmares". We will often bring a laptop to practice with a song idea recorded on Ableton, and we will loop the riff or chord progression and collectively come up with ideas. Lockdown gave us the time and space to really figure out what we wanted to do as a band, and we came out of it strong with our successful debut show at the Lost Lake Lounge in mid June.



What's Next: Coming up next, we have two more singles being released in mid September of this year by the names of "Vividly" and "Witch". They were recorded by Carmine Francis, and we're very excited about them! The songs are part of a collaboration we're doing with popular Contemporary Denver artist Julio Alejandro and he's in the process of making us some cover art pieces. We are also a part of the UMS this year which we can't be more stoked about. We also have some one of a kind hand-made shirts as well as screen printed shirts which will be for sale at our future shows as well as through our Instagram!



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, Spotify

Katiria

Hometown: Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico and moved to Denver, Colo. in 2019.



Formed: Quarantine 2020!



Latest Release: La Tentación EP, Self-Released, 2021



Pronouns: She/her



About: I began to participate in public performances at 8 years of age. From local talent shows, acting school, and dance academy, while writing my own songs. At age 16, I was accepted into the School for the Performing Arts in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, and San Juan Drama Club, where I began to perform in the biggest theaters around the island. In 2011, I was selected to be the host of a televised talent program with more than 4,000 attendees and over 18 acts, while having 3 performances on the same night. During my last year of high school, I participated in the school talent show with over 2,000 attendees and received 1st prize in the singing category.



I decided to pursue my music career further in 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I taught myself about music productions and studied the music closely. I couldn't believe the amount of attention my first single''Mientes'' got. That's when I knew that I couldn't let the music go again.



Musicians That Inspire: Paloma Mami, iLe, Becky G



Do you feel like lockdown has shaped you as a musician/band? If so, how: I became the singer, songwriter, composer and producer for a lot of my songs. I learned about music production and composition at every level. A year ago, I would only dream of having my music played worldwide, and now I can't believe I finally have singles and an EP out! Lockdown was the reason that I got out of my comfort zone and started living my dream.



What's next?: I've been working on so many new projects these past months so there is definitely new music coming out pretty soon. But I'm also trying to get myself out there and perform live as much as I can. I would love to have some collaboration with other Latin artists as well.



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, Spotify