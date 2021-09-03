Meet The Donkeys Who Duked It Out To Become The New, Long Face Of The Colorado School Of Mines

The qualifications for the job were pretty simple. Prospective burros had to have a similar coat color, height and weight as the retired Blaster. He stands around 3 feet tall and clocks in close to 500 lbs. They must also be comfortable around people in loud environments so that they can follow directions.

Most importantly for Blue Key Honor Society member Christina Baker, who handles Blaster on game days, the winning donkey has to be able to run.

“Are they adaptable? Do they like running with people? Are they okay with the crowd noise? Are they okay with the flags and everything?” Baker said. “Just making sure they're not going to get spooked and that they can follow the people running and not just go running off or sprinting ahead of everybody.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Colorado School of Mines' cheer team takes Winkie the burro for a test spin around the football field. Aug. 24, 2021.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Colorado School of Mines cheerleader Teah Ausbun has a moment with Pepsi the burro. Aug. 24, 2021.

Blue Key members held auditions for Pepsi and Winkie at Marv Kay Stadium, where home football games are played. Activities included meeting the donkeys, running a couple laps and taking donkey selfies.

Blaster is a big deal in Golden, and some of the university’s top brass was in attendance, including Mines president Paul Johnson and football head coach Gregg Brandon.

The auditions weren’t just for the prospective burros. It was also a test for the owners, to make sure they’re a good fit for the school’s values. Mines pays the owner $125 every time Blaster makes a public appearance.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Winkie (left) aspires to become Blaster (right) for the Colorado School of Mines. Aug. 24, 2021.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Burro hooves are substantially tougher than horses' and dont often need shoes. Colorado School of Mines in Golden. Aug. 24, 2021.

Carol von Michaelis, Pepsi’s owner, grew up in Golden. She said her first boyfriend went to the School of Mines, so Blaster has a special place in her heart.

“I love Golden. I think that having our burro be [Mines’] mascot would kind of be full circle and [I’d just have] a lot of pride,” she said.

Pepsi and Winkie both excelled during their tryouts, leaving Blue Key with a difficult decision. At the end of the day, they couldn’t pick just one.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Colorado School of Mines' president, Paul Johnson, and vice president of student life, Dan Fox, hang with Winkie the burro, who is contending to become the school's next mascot. Aug. 24, 2021.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Brad Wann brought Winkie the burro to the Colorado School of Mines to audition as their next mascot, Blaster. Aug. 24, 2021.

So, they picked both.

“Blue Key overwhelmingly felt like having two options would be the best. Winkie will be our ‘runner’ and be featured at home football games and the Ore Cart Pull. Pepsi will be our ‘social burro’ and be featured at Celebration of Mines, Commencement, Discover [and other events] when running is not required,” Dean of Students Derek Morgan said in an announcement.

The Mines football team kicks off their regular season next Saturday with their first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game against New Mexico Highlands University.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Colorado School of Mines' cheer team takes Winkie the burro for a test spin around the football field. Aug. 24, 2021.