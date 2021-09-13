Forced assimilation continued at the school for 20 years, until the land was transferred to the state in 1911 to become a university. The deal was made on the grounds that Native American students would get free tuition.

Panels in the middle of Fort Lewis College’s campus, right underneath its iconic clock tower, are supposed to depict this history, but the version on display is incomplete. While they include its time as an Indian Boarding School, it portrays the time as peaceful and unproblematic. Photos show indigenous students participating in sports and the marching band.

“The school received high praise for its ‘extremely good literary instruction’ and its ‘excellent work’ in all industrial departments,” one panel said.

But, according to the school’s own Center for Southwest Studies, all aspects of the students’ Native culture, “spoken, written, even gestured,” were strictly forbidden. Records show some students burned down barracks as an act of rebellion against the school.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Three panels depicting former Indian boarding school life, at the Clocktower on the Fort Lewis College campus, will be removed September 6, 2021, after the school’s History Committee found them to be “inaccurate and disrespectful.” FLC leaders say the boarding school sought to “disrupt the identity of thousands of children and erase Indigenous cultures and languages.”

These days, a third of the college’s population is Indigenous, with 170 tribal nations represented on campus. Indigenous students, activists and leaders have pointed out the panels’ whitewashing of history for years. Last week, the pieces finally came down.

In a ceremony attended by students, tribal leaders and university officials, Fort Lewis President Tom Stritikus described the college’s past as part of a “cultural genocide.”

While the ceremony mourned the college’s past, leaders described it as the beginning of a healing period. Melvin J. Baker, Chairman of Southern Ute Indian Tribe.

“I think, as we move forward, we can do better,” Baker said. “We can always be better tomorrow.”

Skyhawk Nation, a drumming group composed of Indigenous students, played music during the removal. First was a grieving song, which the group sang in the Ponca language to memorialize the students taken from their homes.

“It's talking to Osages, it's saying all you Osage, look at your children,” said Noah Shadlow, the group’s leader. “It's not just look at them, it’s take care of their every need, watch over them, protect them from all harm.”

Shadlow and company followed that with a victory song and an inter-tribal song to celebrate the removal of the panels.

“I look at it as the day of a celebration, like correcting the record, I would say,” he said. “Making sure that we all know that this history is real and that it affected real people.”