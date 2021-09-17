Westword Music Showcase Makes Its Comeback

The Westword Music Showcase is another opportunity to block party before fall season officially envelops us! Say so long to summer by exploring music block by block, at indoor and outdoor venues including Mission Ballroom in the Rino Arts District! A year has been missed for this festival which seemed to snowball the impact and duration. Westword Music Showcase is now a TWO day celebration, cramming in as much entertainment as possible to make up for last year. Indie 102.3 will be hanging out with you for both days, come meet the hosts you hear every day and grab some cool indie swag at our tent!

Like most events, for entry, you must offer proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result conducted within the previous 72 hours (proof can be printed or digital). Currently Friday is sold out, but day passes for Saturday are still available!

Friday night sports some of our previous Local 303 artists like Schama Noel and Trayce Chapman at the Meadowlark and The Mananas closing out the night/welcoming the morning at Larimer Lounge. A few other artists that are Local 303 alums; Los Mocochetes who will bring their Chicano funk to Reelworks, local mainstays Nina De Freitas and Wes Watkins will be delivering sultry and brass magic at Rino Beer Garden, Bison Bone and Pink Hawks share the stage at #38 where Indie 102.3 is presenting the artists all night long, and Adiel Mitchell and LVDY will be featured at Bierstadt Lagerhaus. That is just a small sampling of artists making music in Colorado that will be performing at 12 different venues all over the Rino Arts District.

Saturday will be a full day of hopefully cool breezes and definitely sonic exploration as the three main stages are dominated by local and national acts. Gates open at noon on Saturday, with the first band starting at 12:15pm. Some artists we encourage you to check out at the various stages include;

Smart City Main Stage

Hippo Campus- Indie rock out of St. Paul and no stranger to Denver and Red Rocks, will likely be supporting cuts from off their new ep, Good Dog, Bad Dream and possibly some newer in the works stuff that will be part of a new full-length album still TBD. Get ready because Hippo Campus describes themselves as “more of a party than a band”.