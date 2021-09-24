At Least 1,000 Afghan Refugees Will Resetttle In Colorado This Year

Between 1,000 to 2,000 Afghans are expected to resettle in Denver and Colorado Springs by the end of the year, according to the state.

“We have had a few evacuees arrive, and the resettlement agencies have been alerted to expect an increase in arrivals from mid-October through the end of the year,” said Noyes Parker Combs, Colorado Refugee Services program coordinator.

Most Afghan nationals will enter the country on “humanitarian parole,” which means they will be eligible to apply for asylum, but won’t qualify for most government-funded services. The newly established Colorado Afghan Evacuee Support Fund — started by the state and the Rose Community Foundation — hopes to help fill the gap.

“We invite Colorado companies, foundations and individual donors to join us in supporting the organizations that will be providing critical services to families and individuals being relocated to Colorado from Afghanistan,” said Lindy Eichenbaum Lent, Rose Community Foundation president and CEO. “Contributions to this fund will help create a welcoming resettlement for newcomers to our community.”

The fund will go to organizations in Colorado that provide refugee resettlement services, health and mental health services, legal services to help evacuees obtain permanent residency in the U.S., and other forms of needed assistance, according to the state.