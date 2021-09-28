Colorado’s Skies Really Are That Much Smokier As Western Wildfires Worsen

“We tend to think of disasters like floods or hurricanes or earthquakes, but this is a disaster that we are experiencing every summer,” said Sheryl Magzamen, an associate professor of epidemiology at Colorado State University.

CPR News’ investigation is based on an analysis of federal satellite imagery by NPR’s California Newsroom and Stanford University’s Environmental Change and Human Outcomes Lab. Based on more than 10 years of data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the analysis shows an alarming uptick in the number of days residents are breathing wildfire smoke, from California and the Pacific Northwest to the Rocky Mountains and Appalachia.

The analysis details the annual average number of days with smoke overhead during the period of ferocious, climate-induced wildfires, 2016-2020, and compares it to 2009-2013, before large wildfires became endemic.

The problem with particulates

Wildfire smoke is a mix of various gases, compounds and small bits of haze-causing debris known as particulates.

Fine particulates that measure 2.5 microns or smaller — known as PM 2.5 — are a major component of wildfire smoke and are especially concerning because they can lodge deep in the lungs and enter the bloodstream, triggering or worsening respiratory, cardiovascular and other health problems. Researchers have linked exposure to wildfire smoke to emergency department visits and hospitalizations for asthma, respiratory disease and premature births in Colorado.

Dr. Lynnette Telck, the public health director in Jackson County, said local officials have seen a “huge uptick” in breathing and other health problems related to wildfire smoke. Over the summer, the smoke triggered coughs, sore throats and congestion. One indicator of the increasing problem: A rush of residents sought testing for COVID-19, which shares some of the same symptoms.

Before the uptick in wildfires, estimated around 2016, Colorado’s Eastern Plains saw more smoke days each year than any other part of the state, the data show. Scott Landes, Colorado’s top air quality meteorologist, said that probably stemmed from controlled fires set to clear farmland.

Over the past four years, however, the Front Range, Western Slope and northern regions of the state saw their number of smoke days nearly double — effectively tying the Eastern Plains for the smokiest skies with about 50 smoke days each year, on average.