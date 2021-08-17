What An Atmospheric Scientist Wants You To Know About That Wildfire Smoke You’re Breathing

Even if you can’t smell it, that doesn’t mean it’s not impacting you.

“Your nose is not a good tool,” said Emily Fischer, an atmospheric scientist and associate professor at Colorado State University.

Wildfire smoke can be more dangerous to people further from the fire

Fischer studies the ingredients of wildfire smoke. When it travels on the wind from other states, it can lose its smell by the time it makes it to the Front Range. Recent research from Fischer’s department shows that long-range smoke actually had worse health effects on people than if they had been closer to the fire.

Why might that be? Fischer says it might be because people are more likely to take precautions when they see flames or smell smoke. When the fire is far away and there’s no smell, people can more easily brush off the possible effects to their health.

Wildfire smoke contains fine particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs, aggravating chronic heart and lung diseases and triggering asthma attacks. It can also cause headaches, a runny nose, cough and difficulty breathing. Younger people and older people tend to be more susceptible.