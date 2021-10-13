WATCH: Gov. Polis provides update on Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update today, Oct. 13, the state's COVID-19 response starting at 1:30 p.m. He will be joined at the Governor's Mansion by Dr. Kyle Leggott, UCHealth, and Dr. Sean O’Leary, Children’s Hospital.

Colorado's COVID-19 numbers are starting to look like they did at the beginning of 2021. COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 944 Monday — the highest since the state recorded 952 confirmed hospitalized cases on Jan. 1. That’s still just half of Colorado’s pandemic peak of 1,847 back on Dec. 1, 2020. Fewer than 80 percent of the hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

“This time I don't have worries about us running out of ventilators. I worry about our staff. We are going into this [fall and winter] with less staff than we had the last time. Some people have left medicine,” Dr. Diana Breyer, a pulmonary critical care physician with UCHealth, told CPR health reporter John Daley this week.

You can watch the governor's remarks live here or on our Facebook page. CPR will carry the governor's remarks online only.