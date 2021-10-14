Second round of snow-bearing storms arriving in Colorado Thursday, Wolf Creek ski area opens this weekend

Higher elevations are likely to see more snow Thursday, just days after the first significant winter storm of the season dropped several inches of snow on mountain communities from the Western Slope to southern Wyoming, causing traffic jams and some temporary road closures.

The National Weather Service said that starting Thursday afternoon, the northern I-25 corridor will likely see rain and possibly a few flakes. Light snow is more likely at higher elevations in the mountains and on the Western Slope.

“A slushy half inch is possible for the Denver metro, ” said Russel Danielson, a meteorologist with the NWS in Boulder. “The south side of Denver may get more of a dusting.”