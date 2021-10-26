Republican Pam Anderson launches bid to unseat Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold

A former Jefferson County clerk and recorder and past director of the Colorado County Clerks Association is running to unseat Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Republican Pam Anderson says she hopes to make the office less political and focus on reassuring voters of all political stripes that Colorado’s election system is safe and secure.

“Now is the time to reinstill trust and move away from the political rhetoric,” Anderson told CPR News. “I think we have the best system in the country.”

Anderson believes that the 2020 general election outcome was accurate and fair, despite other members of her party questioning the results. She currently runs an election consulting company.

She’s so far the only Republican to launch a run for this office in next year’s midterm election. She first announced her campaign on George Brauchler’s KNUS political talk radio show on Saturday.

Griswold, the current secretary of state, has staunchly defended the state’s mail-in ballot system. In a statement following Anderson’s campaign launch, she said she was proud of the work she has done since taking office in 2019.

“Under my leadership, we expanded access to voting, increased election security and oversaw record-breaking elections during the pandemic,” Griswold said. “And when anti-democratic forces have tried to suppress the vote, I have stopped them.”

The secretary of state’s office is often described as Colorado’s top election official, overseeing a statewide voter registration database and creating new rules around how the state’s elections are run. Vote counting happens at the county level.

Leading up to last year’s presidential election, Griswold drew criticism from some local clerks for her frequent tweets and appearances on cable news programs, where she regularly pointed out what she saw as former President Donald Trump’s “failings.”