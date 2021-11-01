The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for November 2021

Animal Electricity

Hometown: Bossier City, Louisiana! ...but Denver has been home for a long time now



Formed: First album as Animal Electricity was 2014, a record called Unfit for Man or Beast. But I’ve been playing with the same group of super dudes since 2005 as one band name or another. Back in those days, we played out as The Build-Up.



Latest Release: TheSameThings, 2021



Pronouns: He/him



About: About what? Me? Right? RIGHT?! Let’s see… I started on drums because my dad was a jazz drummer in Louisiana. I then moved to guitar and kind of fanned out from there into other stringed instruments. I was never the singer in the band. Always preferred to be the guitar hero (I watched a lot of SRV videos as a kid). After I moved to Denver I found a great group of dudes and we had a nice little band and we had a great singer named Matt Huseman who had moved here from the East Coast where he fronted his band Splitsville. But one night he quit, was moving back to the East Coast, and I was the closest guy to his now vacant microphone, and I had written one tiny song called Winter Dress, and so my buddy Everett said “hey man, we don’t have anything to play. Sing that one song you wrote” and so I kind of leaned over into his microphone and squeaked out by little song and with my bandmates’ encouragement, including the encouragement of recently retired Matt Huseman as well as a lot of encouragement and support from my friend Heather Dalton, who was also in the band from time to time, I kept at it and kept writing and kept trying to sing without having a panic attack, and, well, now here we are.



Musicians That Inspire: How much time you got?! Ha. Let’s see… I’ll try to narrow this to those that come to mind when I think of “inspire” — Chet Baker, Tom Waits, Velvet Underground, Bad Plus, Bill Frisell, Daniel Romano, Felice Bros, Nels Cline, FJM, Freddie King, Radiohead, LesMcCann/Eddie Harris, Damien Jurado, Lyle Lovett, Malkmus, and of course, Bob Dylan. I’m all over the map, and I really get into some kind of unusual albums, like an album I found called Romantic Japanese Mandolins. Or Alan Lomax’s recordings at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in 1947 collected on a record called Negro Prison Songs (I didn’t name it!) is totally mind-blowing. I bet y’all have a copy at the station somewhere. Turn on Early in the Morning (track 4). I found this album when I was in school in Arkansas and it has stuck with me ever since.



Do you feel like lockdown has shaped you as a musician/band? If so, how? I don’t know that lockdown shaped me in any particular way as a musician, but it influenced the making of the record in two key ways. First, it gave me some time to get the damn thing finished. Second, when the world went nuts, I bailed and moved to a cabin in the middle of the Pike National Forest. The only internet out there is through HughesNet and, no slight to Mr. or Ms. Hughes, but it sucks, it’s so slow, and so you end up sort of forgetting about internet and TV and instead spending time chopping wood and walking around, sneaking up on moose (not advised), driving a 4-wheeler and drinking whiskey (also not advised to do at the same time). Not at all a bad way to spend quarantine. And so while in this state I set up the mics and the iMac and got the record done, or at least I got my parts done. I rewrote many of the lyrics and then got them tracked, finished the guitars, etc. And then I would come back to Denver and email the tracks to Everett (who plays bass and helps me a lot with arrangements, and he also dreams up and charts most of the background vox) and to Brian (drummer) and have them add their parts. Also while in Denver I had Sara and Megan over to the basement to drop their background vox into the record. They are both such fantastic vocalists that they walked in, laid em down first take, then cracked a few beers and that was that. The album cover actually includes a drone shot of the cabin where I recorded most of the album. It’s hard to see though because it’s sort of faded behind the wolves, and it’s wrapped so it’s a little confusing, but if you look closely, you can see the gold Aspen leaves and the trees.



What's next?: I love to play live, but a lot of things have to come together to make that happen. But what I can more or less control without too many variables is making records. So my guess is that another record is next. I’d really like to write this next album with Sara and Megan (the female vocalists on the new record) top of mind. They’re such talented vocalists that they give me another instrument, in a sense, so I’m hoping to sit down and write from that angle, kind of seeing the “background vox” at the front of the process. I also just picked up a 1940’s Weissenborn lap steel, so I’d like to incorporate that instrument into a record. I have plans for an instrumental album. I have stacks of recorded but unreleased instrumentals. Track 9 on the new record, TheSameThings, started as an instrumental. That’s probably very obvious. I’m a big fan of instrumentals and, in my view, maybe a little better at writing them because I’m not restricted by lyrics and vocals. Vocals don’t come naturally for me so they end up being pretty constraining. Course, that’s the mother of invention, in many ways. I also would like to record an album where the lyrics to each song were written by my close friend, a poet, ZR Hathaway. He helped me finish Phantom Thumb, the song about Neal Cassady, with the verse that starts with “I never saw any ocean but I sure gunned for the coast” and ends with “I was the protagonist horribly miscast, I was truth and lies, railroad ties, disrobed, and unmasked” I mean, c’mon, that’s pure gold!



Website: https://www.animalelectricityband.com



Get Social: I am terrible at social media. It just never really caught my attention. I don’t love screens. When I was a kid my dad insisted that watching TV would turn my brain to noodles, and even though I knew he was joking, he said it all the time and I think some part of my animal brain believes it. And so, I’m kind of cold on screens, and there doesn’t seem to be any way to do social media without staring at screens. But after years of not having it, someone made us a FB page. I don’t know how to navigate it. It looks like just a bunch of trash to me. And we now have an instagram, which is good because I can watch Always Sunny clips when I wake up in the morning. I don’t think I have many followers. In fact, people don’t even know about it, not even people in the band. Just today I texted Everett, my bass player and songwriting partner in many ways, that I had posted the new record to instagram and he texted back and said “We have an Instagram page?”



Facebook, Instagram