Amid a clerk controversy, Mesa County voters this election wondered: Should I even cast a ballot?

In addition to his choices for candidates and ballot measures, Melvin Brady was certain about two things in Mesa County’s election Tuesday: He was going to cast a ballot, and he was not going to use a Dominion voting machine to do it.

“I would not trust them, you know, very much,” said the 71-year-old, as he walked out of Mesa County’s election office.

Brady had filled out his ballot at home, then put it in a drop box, “whereas, I used the machine last time,” he said.

The difference between this year and last, he explained, are allegations he’s heard about voter fraud linked to Dominion machines in the 2020 presidential election.

Stina Sieg/CPR News Ballots spirit through a sorting machine at Mesa County Central Services in Grand Junction Nov. 1, 2021

Tuesday’s election in Mesa County was notable for a few reasons: The county was voting on funding a new high school — a measure that appears likely headed for victory — there raged a battle for the future of the school board, and the county’s clerk was barred from overseeing the election, partly due to her theories, and actions, around the Dominion voting machines.

It is the latter controversy that has some voters in Mesa County questioning how — and even if — they should cast a ballot.