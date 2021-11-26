Rep. Boebert apologizes for joking that a Muslim member of Congress is a terrorist
Western Slope Representative Lauren Boebert is apologizing for comments she made about Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, suggesting the Muslim congresswoman could potentially be a suicide bomber.
To the laughing audience at a recent event, the Garfield County Republican described being on an elevator at the Capitol when she saw a police officer running toward the doors with a look of fear.
"I looked to my left and there she is: Ilhan Omar. And I said, 'well, she does not have a backpack, we should be okay.'"
A video of the comments was first circulated by a Twitter account that says it is "dedicated to exposing right wing extremism." It said the event occurred during the Thanksgiving break but did not provide further details.
During the anecdote, Boebert also again used the slur "Jihad squad" to refer to Omar and other congresswomen of color. Boebert earlier used the phrase during a floor speech defending Rep. Paul Gosar for posting an animated video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
A day after the video became public, Boebert tweeted out an apology and said she had reached out to Omar's office.
For her part, Omar said on Twitter that the interaction Boebert described never happened, and that the Colorado congresswoman avoids her in the Capitol.
"Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter," Omar wrote in a second Tweet, calling on Republican and Democratic leaders to take "appropriate action" against Boebert; "normalizing this bigotry not only endangers my life but the lives of all Muslims. Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress."
