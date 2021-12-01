The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for December 2021

December's Local 303 is infused with a wonderful mixture of new and unreleased tunes from infectious Colorado artists brought to you first on our airwaves!



Denver's Bluebook let us debut two new singles from their forthcoming February 2022 album Optimistic Voices that was produced by James Barone of Beach House. We also got exclusive access to singer-songwriter Lillian's new album before it comes out next year too as well as N3ptune who drops his debut this month (join us for his album release at Hi-Dive on December 10)!



Familiar Colorado acts like Said the Sky and Pandas & People have made it to the Local 303 this month with their most recent songs. We welcome back The Burroughs and Wellington Bullings who have released inspiring new songs over this last year. Jakob Mueller of Slow Caves credits the slow down of the pandemic to getting him to jumpstart his solo project Cody, Denver's CAGEMATES were able to record over 40 songs over this past year, and conversely April Gloom admitted it was hard to write music during this past year so she immersed herself in other art forms. Duos Maddy and Kev out of Mancos and Roseville from Fort Collins round out this month's lineup of great music for the airwaves.



Stream our Local 303 Virtual Meetup with some of this month's artists on Monday December 297h at 4pm. You can find it LIVE on our YouTube channel.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music.



Meet December's picks:

April Gloom

Eli Barnces Photo: Eli Barnces

Hometown: Boulder, CO



Formed: 2017



Latest Release: “Valerian” (Single), 2021



Pronouns: She/her



About: April Gloom uses music as a vessel to take you out of everyday life and into a new dreamy realm. Not only is she a songwriter, but she also produces all of her own tracks. She records primarily out of her bedroom, thus adhering to the genre of Bedroom Pop. Though, she likes to put her own twist on it, blending in elements of Dream Pop and ethereal themes.



Originally hailing from Boulder, Colorado, she moved to New York three years ago to pursue music. Though, she goes back and forth from place to place pretty often. By night, she is a musician and by day, a tattoo artist. Gloom finds that true creative freedom lies within the balance of different art forms.



Musicians That Inspire: Cornelia Murr, Alice Boman, Chleo Frances, Soko, and Julia Jacklin



Do you feel like lockdown has shaped you as a musician/band? If so, how: Lockdown taught me that balance is key when taking care of your mental health. For me a lot of this balance has to do with artistic endeavors. I wish I could say that making music in the time of Coronavirus was easy… but it was by far the opposite. I felt like all my creative juices had been sucked out of my body. Though, I was able to regain them by working on other art forms. I began to sew and paint everyday and it began to feel a lot like therapy. Still, I have been struggling to write new music but it feels easier if I allow myself to play around with other art forms. Sometimes when you take one art form too seriously, you lose your joy in it. Though, making sure you experiment with other ones can help ease the pressure and struggle to create.



What's next? April Gloom is releasing a new single in January and a full length album in early 2022. It’s full of ethereal whimsy and dreamy tracks. Stay on the lookout!



Website: https://aprilgloomtunes.com



Get Social: Instagram